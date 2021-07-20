ACC stock up 6% on stellar operating performance in June quarter

ACC's Ebitda of ₹875 crore in the June quarter was much ahead of Bloomberg's consensus estimate of ₹720 crore. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Ebitda per tonne rose by nearly 19% sequentially to ₹1,279. According to analysts, this is the highest ever Ebitda/tonne reported by the company.

