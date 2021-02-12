ACC to lag peers on volumes, valuation till benefits of new capacities come

At a time when cement demand is showing signs of recovery, flat volume growth of cement major ACC Ltd has disappointed. In the December quarter, ACC’s cement volumes fell 0.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 7.71 million tonne. This marks a significant underperformance to the industry’s estimated growth rate of around 7%. Further, competitors Ultratech Cement Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd posted double-digit volumes growth of 14% and 15%, on a y-o-y basis respectively, in the December quarter.

ACC has hit a capacity constraint, which has led to its poor volume growth performance. In a post earnings conference call, the management said its capacity utilization is already around 85%. To tackle the situation, ACC is expanding capacities in East and Central India.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

The management said its 1.4mtpa unit in Sindri, Jharkhand is running well now. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum. Its clinker capacity of 3 mtpa at Ametha, Madhya Pradesh would be commissioned in June 2022. Further, its waste heat recovery system at its Jamul and Kymore in Madhya Pradesh are slated to commission in the next 12 months. The management said that it aims to bring a total 6.2mtpa cement capacity in 2022.

In short, the overhang of capacity constraint is short-term in nature. Still, analysts see ACC reaping the benefits of these expansions only after calendar year 2022. Until that time, a further market share loss for the company is feared.

“With the spectre of Competition Commission of India hanging on the head of the sector, cement prices won’t improve meaningfully in a hurry. So, now, the focus of investors would shift from realisations growth to volumes. The spree of capacity expansions announced by ACC’s competitors indicates that the chase for volumes growth would get more aggressive. These capacities have to meet their scheduled deadline, otherwise market share loss would further widen the valuation gap between ACC and peers," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm requesting anonymity.

On the valuations front, the ACC stock is trading at a discount to peers. Bloomberg data shows that ACC is trading at an EV/Ebitda of 12 times. EV stands for enterprise value. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. On an EV/Ebitda basis, Shree Cement and Ultratech are trading at multiples of 25 times and 18 times, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via