ACC to lag peers on volumes, valuation till benefits of new capacities come

“With the spectre of Competition Commission of India hanging on the head of the sector, cement prices won’t improve meaningfully in a hurry. So, now, the focus of investors would shift from realisations growth to volumes. The spree of capacity expansions announced by ACC’s competitors indicates that the chase for volumes growth would get more aggressive. These capacities have to meet their scheduled deadline, otherwise market share loss would further widen the valuation gap between ACC and peers," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm requesting anonymity.