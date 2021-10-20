ACC up 3% as better realizations, cost controls aid September quarter earnings

“ACC has undertaken several cost reduction initiatives to offset input cost pressures that have helped improve its profitability. These initiatives include: ‘Project Parvat’, which resulted in cost savings of ₹110/tonne in CY20 and is sustainable; operating cost synergies from the master supply agreement with Ambuja Cement; higher share of premium products; and reduction in fixed costs," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report. The brokerage house pointed out that ACC’s Ebitda/tonne grew significantly (14.2% CAGR) over CY18-20 to ₹972 in CY20 and is expected to improve to ₹1,157 in CY23. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.