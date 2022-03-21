Global information technology (IT) company Accenture delivered stellar results in Q2FY22, outperforming its own guidance and reporting record order bookings in consulting and outsourcing. Accenture follows the September to August financial year and has raised its revenue growth guidance for FY22. This bodes well for the Indian IT industry as Accenture’s performance is often seen as an indicator of the sector’s outlook.

On the other hand, this strong performance could also mean a threat to the Indian IT companies in terms of market share. “Accenture has seen accelerated market share gains in FY20-FY22 compared to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, indicating that its capability set is probably seeing greater market traction. It has been talking about 3x industry growth in recent days versus 2x in the past" said analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in a report on 19 March.

Technology services and strategy & consulting drove the total new bookings in Q2 which reached a record $19.6 billion, the company said in its Q2 earnings call. It further added that the number of clients with bookings over $100 million stood at 36. This is a jump from 20 clients seen in Q1.

This suggests that Accenture is capturing increased market share in mid and large deals, which are likely complex, multi-service line deals and involve business transformation, note analysts at Nirmal Bang. “The narrative among Indian IT players has been about mid-sized and more importantly small-sized deals over the last 12 months," added the Nirmal Bang report.

Accenture has also gained market share through acquisitions of $1.8 billion in 1HFY22 and the total acquisitions in FY22 are expected to be about $4 billion. While this has helped the global IT company increase market share, it has come at the cost of RoIC (return on invested capital). According to analysts at Nirmal Bang, Accenture’s quarterly annualized RoIC in Q2 was 36%, the lowest so far. They further added that since FY14, Accenture has invested in about 275 companies to enhance its capabilities in new areas like digital, cloud and security services.

Further, there are concerns on margin outlook. With Accenture narrowing its FY22 margin expansion guidance to 10 basis points (bps) from 10-30bps and annualized quarterly attrition rate increasing to 18% in Q2 (from 17% in Q1), how the margins of Indian IT companies pan out would remain key. One basis point is 0.01%

Meanwhile, Q2 saw a fall in net hiring from more than 50,000 employees in Q4FY21 and Q1FY22 to roughly 24,000 employees in Q2. This could be in favor of Indian IT companies as net hiring of more than 50,000 for two consecutive quarters meant supply side pressures.

