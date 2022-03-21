Accenture eats into Indian IT companies' market share

Accenture has also gained market share through acquisitions of $1.8 billion in 1HFY22 and the total acquisitions in FY22 are expected to be about $4 billion. While this has helped the global IT company increase market share, it has come at the cost of RoIC (return on invested capital). According to analysts at Nirmal Bang, Accenture’s quarterly annualized RoIC in Q2 was 36%, the lowest so far. They further added that since FY14, Accenture has invested in about 275 companies to enhance its capabilities in new areas like digital, cloud and security services.