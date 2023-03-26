Accenture Q2 hardly clears the fog for IT cos1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
While Q2 revenue growth was ahead of expectations, Accenture has narrowed its full-year constant currency revenue guidance to 8-10% from 8-11%.
The Indian IT industry has been in a turbulent phase for quite some time now. Fears of an imminent recession have battered sentiments. Add to that the crisis in the US and European banks, which is fuelling worries of medium-term revenue visibility for technology companies. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) vertical is a crucial revenue generator for the IT industry. So, a scenario of lower digital spends by BFSI clients is undesirable.
