Accenture Q2 hardly clears the fog for IT cos

In this backdrop, it is natural for wary IT investors to keep looking for clues on what lies ahead. IT giant Accenture’s earnings are often seen as an indicator for the performance of the Indian IT sector. Accenture, which follows a September to August financial year, last week announced its Q2FY23 earnings, which had its share of hits and misses. In constant currency terms, it reported 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) revenue growth, which was at the upper end of its 6-10% guidance range. Revenue growth during the quarter was led by its managed services segment. Note that Accenture competes with tier-1 IT firms in this segment.