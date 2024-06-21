Accenture results: Beware the premature optimism in Indian IT stocks
Summary
- Shares of Infosys, TCS and Wipro Ltd gained 2-4% on the NSE on Friday, after Accenture announced its Q3 FY24 results, indicating that the Street is focusing only on the bright spots and ignoring potential downsides.
Global technology giant Accenture’s latest earnings sparked excitement among investors in Indian IT stocks. In Q3 FY24, Accenture clocked constant-currency (CC) revenue growth of 1.4% year-on-year, slightly above the mid-point of its adjusted guidance band. Accenture follows a September-August financial year.