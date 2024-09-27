Accenture results spark optimism, but revenue revival remains uncertain
Summary
- Accenture’s results offer a mixed bag for IT investors—while there’s optimism around improved growth, lack of clarity on revenue revival persists. Clients' focus on cost optimization and slow ramp-ups in managed services point to a cautious outlook for India's IT sector.
The Nifty IT index surged 2.5% in early trading on Friday, buoyed by Accenture’s latest earnings report. The global IT major reported 5% year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency (CC) for the quarter ended August (Q4FY24), exceeding the mid-point of its 2-6% guidance. Accenture follows a September-August financial year, and the company's results are often viewed as a bellwether for India's tier-one IT firms.