Accenture results spark optimism, but revenue revival remains uncertain

As things stand, with no definitive cues on demand outlook, deal wins will be critical for assessing the sector's health. “Deal wins will be a key enabler of differentiated growth for Indian IT similar to the current fiscal. We believe there are not enough large deals in the market to satisfy all players," said Kotak Institutional Equities report. Clearly, a delayed improvement in discretionary demand and continuing lag between deal conversion to revenues poses a risk to FY25 and FY26 consensus earnings estimates of Indian IT companies.