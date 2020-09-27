Accenture’s healthy order-wins underpin optimism in IT stocks

“Accenture’s guidance of 2-5% growth for FY21 is slower and is a story of two halves with H1 growth likely in the -3% to 0% range followed by high single digit to low double-digit growth in H2," Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in a note. “Among the assumptions driving a H2 FY21 pick up (which coincides with H1 FY22 of Indian players) are a pickup in macro-economy, strategy and consulting making a comeback, larger transformation programs being executed, and base effect," it said.