Accenture's FY21 guidance bodes well for TCS, Infosys, other tier-1 IT cos

According to Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd, the new guidance implies that 2HFY21 will see Accenture post 11.5% growth in local currency terms. "This period coincides with 1HFY22 of Indian IT services players. Outsourcing (where Accenture competes directly with Indian IT players in a significant way) already hit double-digit local currency growth in 2QFY21. This indicates that the street’s expectations of mid-teen growth for Tier-1 India heritage players -TCS, Infosys and HCL Tech- in FY22 is not misplaced," the domestic brokerage house said in a report on 19 March.