Accenture’s investor meet indicates room for growth is wide

Accenture's investor and analyst conference held on 7 April points to the rising focus on costs among Europeans firms in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. It is also pertinent to global companies to a certain extent. Increased focus in costs could lead to an alteration in tech budgets and postponement or decline of discretionary spends. Even so, this has not affected Accenture's operations so far.

Accenture’s performance is often seen as an indicator for Indian information technology (IT) sector’s future performance. As such, the commentary from Indian IT companies, which are set to announce the March quarter (Q4FY22) results next week, would remain crucial.

Accenture's performance is often seen as an indicator for Indian information technology (IT) sector's future performance. As such, the commentary from Indian IT companies, which are set to announce the March quarter (Q4FY22) results next week, would remain crucial.

"High inflationary environment and geopolitical tensions (Europe is more vulnerable) are realities that enterprises are responding to. Higher focus on costs is an outcome but not necessarily a bad one for Indian IT, cost focus can bring back mega deals for the industry and will benefit tier 1 players enabling them to close gap with mid-tier peers," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 8 April.

True, with companies embracing digital transformation, mid-tier companies have benefited largely compared to tier-1 companies in recent times owing to a firm pipeline of small-sized deals.

The growth opportunities for tech companies are plenty as companies continue to spend strongly on IT services. “Adoption of compressed transformation is increasing and accelerating across enterprises providing structural tailwind to demand for Indian IT for the next several years," said analysts at Kotak in the report.

Such multiple areas of growth may well support the expensive valuations of Indian IT companies. For instance, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd trade at 29x and 24x respectively on the basis of consolidated earnings estimates for FY23 while L&T Infotech Ltd trades at 38x, according to Bloomberg data. In general, mid-tier IT companies trade at relatively higher valuations owing to the better than financial results in recent quarters.

