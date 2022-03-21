Accenture has raised its guidance for FY22 against the backdrop of strong Q2FY22 results. The global information technology (IT) company, which follows a September to August financial year, now estimates year-on-year (y-o-y) constant currency revenue growth in the range of 24-26% compared with 19-22% foreseen earlier. This guidance, however, does not factor in the impact of an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Robust demand for digital transformation and cloud adoption should ensure demand momentum remains high. Accenture’s Q2 revenue from outsourcing, where it competes with Indian IT firms, grew by 23% y-o-y in constant currency terms and new bookings stood at a record $8.7 billion, increasing by 9% y-o-y. Technology services and strategy and consulting drove the increase in total new bookings, the company’s management highlighted in its Q2 earnings call.

View Full Image On a strong footing

Accenture’s performance augurs well for the Indian IT sector, according to Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd’s analysts. “It also provides some comfort with respect to concerns over growth in client IT budgets amid worsening macro," they noted. However, margins of Indian IT firms are likely to be under pressure, said the analysts.

Accenture’s higher attrition levels continue to be a cause for concern for the margin outlook. Annualized quarterly attrition increased y-o-y and sequentially by 600 and 100 basis points (bps) respectively to 18% in Q2. One basis point is 0.01%.

Further, wage inflation in an uncertain labour market poses risk to margins. Inevitably, Accenture narrowed its FY22 y-o-y margin expansion guidance from 10-30 bps to 10 bps.

“The modest re-acceleration in attrition and effective lowering of margin guidance point to greater-than-expected short-term supply pressure despite Accenture being in a position to wield greater pricing power vis-à-vis many of its Indian IT peers," a report by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities on 19 March pointed out.

As such, how the margins of Indian IT companies pan out would remain key. Better pricing in new contracts may help cushion the impact of higher costs. Also, the Indian IT companies have a small tailwind in the form of depreciating rupee. The sector’s robust demand prospects could well support the expensive valuations. Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd trade at 29x, 24x and, 21x respectively, on the basis of consolidated earnings estimates for FY23, according to Bloomberg data.

