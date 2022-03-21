Accenture’s Q2 shows IT demand is strong

As such, how the margins of Indian IT companies pan out would remain key. Better pricing in new contracts may help cushion the impact of higher costs. Also, the Indian IT companies have a small tailwind in the form of depreciating rupee. The sector’s robust demand prospects could well support the expensive valuations. Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd trade at 29x, 24x and, 21x respectively, on the basis of consolidated earnings estimates for FY23, according to Bloomberg data.