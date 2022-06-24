Accenture's Q3 earnings: The good and the bad

"In our view, the deteriorating macro is beginning to show up in some metrics. The net hiring number at ~12,000 is the lowest one has seen in the recent quarters (last 5 quarters’ average is ~37,000)," analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in their report on Accenture's Q3FY22 earnings. This tends to be a lead indicator, especially for a company where utilisation levels have been high. The domestic brokerage house also pointed out, cost take-out apparently is becoming an increasing discussion point with some clients.

