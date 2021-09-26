Accenture’s Q4 shows strong IT demand, but concerns remain

Accenture reported revenues of $13.4 billion in Q4, which was at the upper end of its guidance. For FY22, the firm foresees revenue growth of 12-15% despite acquisitions. This is impressive and indicates that the demand momentum for Indian IT services would remain strong, according to analysts. This bodes well especially for tier-1 technology firms such as TCS Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd since Accenture’s performance is often seen as an indicator for the sector’s overall future prospects.

