Accenture's revised FY21 revenue guidance bodes well for Infosys, TCS

In terms of order inflow, Accenture saw a 39% growth in 3QFY21 to $15.4 billion with outsourcing order inflow up 52% at $7.4 billion. The management said that the pipeline continues to be strong even for large deals. It should be noted that in the outsourcing segment, Accenture competes directly with Indian IT players in a significant way. Analysts say, this is a pointer to better visibility on the low teen growth expectation that the street has from the Indian players for FY23.