Continuing accommodative stance of global central banks has added to the equity market’s comfort of more easy money. At their latest policy meetings, the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, among others, remain committed to supporting economic growth via monetary policy expansions.

Stock market analysts say, this bodes well for the equity market sentiment and could led to some more upside as the year comes to an end. “The promise of a long-term expansive monetary policy by the most important central banks, the prospect of further fiscal policy support and the hope of a containment of the corona pandemic through the vaccines now being used could give the stock markets a Christmas rally," analysts at European private bank and asset manager LGT Group said in a report on 18 December.

Concurring, Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab said in his latest blog, “Despite equities already being at record highs, vaccination optimism and continued bullish sentiment point to at least a modest “Santa Claus" rally for next week; that is assuming Congress reaches an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus bill."

In-keeping with the global market sentiment, bulls are raging on the Dalal-Street as well. Yet again, benchmark indices the Nifty and the Sensex hit their respective fresh highs last week. Apart from the gush of global liquidity, a weak US dollar is aiding sentiment towards India and other emerging markets.

The latest by fund flow tracker EPFR showed that Emerging Markets Equity Funds extended an inflow streak stretching back to mid-September during the week ending December 16 as the diversified Global Emerging Markets Equity Funds absorbed over $3 billion for the second week running and retail investors committed fresh money for the ninth straight week. In terms of style, investors continue to favor funds managed for growth which have outgained – in flow terms – their value counterparts 17 of the past 19 weeks, it said in its weekly newsletter.

Also, there are wide-held expectations that India Inc earnings will revive as the economy has largely reopened.

There is euphoria in the primary market as well. Baker and biscuits maker Dr Bector’s initial public offering received an impressive response in terms of subscriptions from market participants. Analysts expect the stock to make a stellar stock market debut, especially after Burger King shares hit two days of upper circuit after a bumper listing.

Financial stocks were also in focus last week with many of them reclaiming their pre-Covid highs. Following the decent earnings of IT company Accenture, investors expect IT stocks to perform well going ahead. Sugar stocks were also on the radar screens of investors after an export subsidy was announced for the sector.

Not only in equities, but other asset classes such as crude oil and metals are also on an up move. So, analysts warn that rising commodity inflation would weigh on margins of India Inc unless they resort to price hikes.

While equity markets remain in a cheerful mood, analysts caution that renewed lockdowns in some countries and ongoing Brexit negotiations, are some downside risks that investors should watch out for.

