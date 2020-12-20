Stock market analysts say, this bodes well for the equity market sentiment and could led to some more upside as the year comes to an end. “The promise of a long-term expansive monetary policy by the most important central banks, the prospect of further fiscal policy support and the hope of a containment of the corona pandemic through the vaccines now being used could give the stock markets a Christmas rally," analysts at European private bank and asset manager LGT Group said in a report on 18 December.