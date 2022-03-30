ACC Ltd’s recently released CY21 annual report shows an improvement in the strength of its balance sheet. The company follows a January-December accounting year.

Cash and cash equivalents have increased year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹7,422.6 crore last year according to Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd estimates. The brokerage reckons higher profitability drove this improvement despite a more than 50% rise in capex.

View Full Image On solid ground

“The cash level is likely to marginally reduce in CY22E and match CY20, as ACC has announced more than 3x increase in dividend, a further increase in central region capex (2.7 million tonne (mt) clinker in Q2CY22 and 4.8mt grinding expansion on track), and likely weaker profitability in CY22 due to cost pressure," said Jefferies’ analysts in a report on 29 March. The dividend payout ratio in CY21 stood at 60%, up from 19% in CY20, according to ACC annual report.

This year, ACC expects industry cement demand to grow by 7% y-o-y on the back of a potential increase in infrastructure spending by the government. In CY21, ACC’s volumes grew by 13% y-o-y to 28.89 mt led by continued demand for affordable housing in rural areas and increased government spending.

Nevertheless, concerns about higher raw material prices remain. In CY21, power and fuel prices climbed 31% y-o-y. However, the cost control measures implemented under the project ‘Parvat’ and product premiumization initiatives helped the company report an expansion in standalone operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin.

Even so, margins of cement companies, in general, are likely to be under pressure in the ongoing year and ACC is not immune to that. That is because of a sharp rise in prices of key inputs such as petroleum coke and coal.

Investors have taken note. ACC’s shares have declined by about 3% so far in CY22. However, in the past one year, the ACC stock has risen by nearly 15% vis-à-vis the muted performance of peers such as UltraTech Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd, shares of which have fallen by 2% and increased by 1%, respectively.

“Improving profitability and the company’s guidance on capacity expansion have comforted investors as the outlook is bright. ACC has also managed costs very well in the past as is evident from improving Ebitda per tonne," said an analyst on the condition of anonymity. Jefferies values the ACC stock at 10x Dec-23E Ebitda to arrive at a price target of ₹2,450. On Wednesday, ACC’s shares closed at ₹2,150.90 on NSE. It helps that the company has nil debt and high cash on its balance sheet. ACC’s cash at the end of 2021 is about 18% of its current market capitalization. That said, weaker than expected demand trends and continued elevated input costs would play spoilsport.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.