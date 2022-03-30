ACC’s balance sheet is strong; demand is key

“Improving profitability and the company’s guidance on capacity expansion have comforted investors as the outlook is bright. ACC has also managed costs very well in the past as is evident from improving Ebitda per tonne," said an analyst on the condition of anonymity. Jefferies values the ACC stock at 10x Dec-23E Ebitda to arrive at a price target of ₹2,450. On Wednesday, ACC’s shares closed at ₹2,150.90 on NSE. It helps that the company has nil debt and high cash on its balance sheet. ACC’s cash at the end of 2021 is about 18% of its current market capitalization. That said, weaker than expected demand trends and continued elevated input costs would play spoilsport.