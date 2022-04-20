ACC’s Mar qtr is fine, but the party can wait

Investors should note that ACC’s integrated unit at Ametha, Madhya Pradesh, will now be commissioned by Q4CY22 instead of Q2CY22 as stated earlier. This could weigh on volume growth outlook for CY22. ACC’s shares closed at ₹2,208.25 apiece on NSE. JM Financial Institutional Securities values ACC at 11x one year forward Ebitda. The broking firm has a target price of ₹2,400 for ACC shares. Market share losses have meant that the ACC stock trades at relatively cheaper valuations compared with large peers.

