MUMBAI: Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd have recouped a large part of their post pandemic losses and are now just 5% lower than the January highs, similar to the Nifty 50 index.

The company's June quarter results were weak but are signs of recovery, with 6% growth in July volumes. Comparatively, total cargo volumes at major ports--all commodities--declined 13% in July.

The volume rise has stoked revision in analysts’ estimates. “We have revised our FY21E-22E volume estimates higher to account for the same," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

The company said it expects to complete the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co in the current quarter (Q2) and that of Dighi Port by the ending of this year.

Behind the acquisitions is Adani Ports' strategy of gaining foothold in established trade routes and attracting cargo volumes through efficient and value added services.

Dhamra and Kattupalli ports in the east coast are a case in point. Business volumes at Dhamra gained traction as Adani Ports enhanced port handling capabilities and addressed evacuation issues.

Kattupalli port benefited from market gains from the Chennai port region, points out Nomura Research.

Analysts expect the company to replicate the strategy with the latest acquisitions as well.

“Adani Ports has a track record of gaining market share by establishing ports within an established ecosystem. The same was witnessed with Mundra, which has gained on West Coast, Dhamra in the East Coast and Kattupalli in the Chennai cluster. We believe that Dighi will aid in gaining market share from JNPT until JNPT is able to establish a deepwater port at Wadhawan," analysts at Nomura Research said in a note. JNPT is Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, the largest container port in India.

Also helping is the growing cargo volumes at the east coast ports at the industry level. This is helping Adani Ports’ growth in the region. "Management is optimistic on Dhamra and Kattupalli seeing strong growth within ports. Interestingly, East Coast has accounted for 38% of incremental volumes in the last 3 years and ended FY20 at 20% of overall," add analysts at Jefferies.

Also the reduction in the inter-corporate loans and the management’s focus on cash flows reassured investors. Acquisitions will push up leverage in the current fiscal. But the incremental earnings are expected to soften the net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) ratio.

While all these add to investor optimism, any unrelated acquisition or large investments outside the current business can halt the momentum.

