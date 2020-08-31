Acquisitions serve Adani Ports well as market share gains withstand downturn

“Adani Ports has a track record of gaining market share by establishing ports within an established ecosystem. The same was witnessed with Mundra, which has gained on West Coast, Dhamra in the East Coast and Kattupalli in the Chennai cluster. We believe that Dighi will aid in gaining market share from JNPT until JNPT is able to establish a deepwater port at Wadhawan," analysts at Nomura Research said in a note. JNPT is Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, the largest container port in India.