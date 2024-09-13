Adani Green’s on a roll to build capacity. But first, it needs to find buyers. | Stock Market News

Adani Green’s on a roll to build capacity. But first, it needs to find buyers.
Summary
- Adani Green Energy Ltd is on an ambitious path to quadruple its renewable generation capacity by 2029-30, with significant investments and a strategic land bank in place. However, the company faces challenges in winning bids and securing buyers.
Adani Green Energy Ltd is undertaking significant investments in building its renewable generation capacity, aiming to quadruple it by 2029-30. But while the company has secured land bank to build mega solar plants, it would still need to win bids and find buyers to reach its target.