Can rising debt dampen Adani Green’s renewables push?

Adani Green is adding capacity faster: 5.1GW in FY26, up from 3.3GW in FY25. This increased its total renewable energy (RE) to 19.3GW at FY26-end, and it plans to take it to 50GW by 2030. The ongoing pace of additions suggests Adani Green could well achieve its targets. However, massive capital expenditure (capex) undertaken has led to net debt surging to over ₹91,000 crore at FY26-end, from about ₹64,500 crore in FY25. So, investors must closely monitor the company’s balance sheet.