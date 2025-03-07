Can Adani Wilmar’s FMCG bet deliver long-term gains?
Summary
- Adani Wilmar has acquired G.D. Foods, the maker of Tops sauces and pickles, hoping it will accelerate its FMCG push.
- However, the challenge lies in scaling the jam-and-sauce brand beyond its stronghold and translating those margins into sustained profitability.
Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) is doubling down on branded foods with its ₹600 crore acquisition of G.D. Foods Manufacturing (India) Pvt. Ltd, the maker of Tops sauces and pickles. The move marks a decisive shift beyond its core edible oil business into the high-margin, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) category.