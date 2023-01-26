Adani plans legal steps, detailed reply; Hindenburg says sue us3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Hindenburg had said in a 129-page document that its two-year effort and investigations led to several countries, including the tax haven of Mauritius.
MUMBAI : The Adani Group is considering legal action against Hindenburg Research, whose report calling out the conglomerate’s debt position and governance issues led to shares of the group’s companies losing ₹85,000 crore in value.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×