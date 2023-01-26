Adani plans legal steps, detailed reply; Hindenburg says sue us

In the statement, Hindenburg added that in the 36 hours since it released the report, Adani hasn’t addressed a single substantive issue they raised. “At the conclusion of our report, we asked 88 straightforward questions that we believe give the company a chance to be transparent. Thus far, Adani has answered none of these questions," it said “Instead, as expected, Adani has resorted to bluster and threats. In a statement to media today, Adani referred to our 106 page, 32,000 word report, with over 720 citations and prepared over the course of 2 years, as “unresearched" and said it is “evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action" against us."