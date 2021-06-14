Adani Group stocks crash as shareholding doubts get raised officially

An open secret in the markets was that the sharp rise in these stocks was due to a very low free float in most of these stocks. Promoter holding is around 75% for most stocks in the group, and a large portion of the remainder is held by a set of foreign investors who are common investors in some group firms. This meant that the effective free float was very low, creating an abnormal scarcity in the company’s shares. While many news reports have raised questions about this unique set of foreign investors, none of them had an impact on the rally in Adani Group stocks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}