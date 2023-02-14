Adani needs to pay $2 bn loans by Mar '24
The group, which comprises eight main companies, had a net debt of $24.1 billion as of 30 September, according to a note released by the group on Tuesday.
MUMBAI : Billionaire Gautam Adani may face a challenging year ahead, with repayment obligations worth more than $2 billion coming up between January 2023 and March 2024 for his infrastructure conglomerate.
