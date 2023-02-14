Adani needs to pay $2 bn loans by Mar '24

The group, through the expected proceeds of ₹20,000 crore from the recently cancelled follow-on public offering of Adani Enterprises, was originally planning to repay some of its debts and finance some of its new projects, such as the green hydrogen business and the solar module manufacturing business. Of the ₹20,000 crore, at least ₹5,000 crore was planned to be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of debts.