Adani Ports’ international expansion gets a leg up with Abbot Point deal
Summary
- The acquisition would add about 7% to Adani Ports’ Ebitda at a similar 7% additional equity stake sale
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is in better shape now than over a decade ago, when it acquired the Abbot Point Port terminal on a 99-year lease from the Queensland government in FY12. But Adani had to sell it in 2013 to the promoter group to improve its net debt-to-Equity ratio that was as high as 3.41x at the end of FY12.