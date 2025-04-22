Adani Ports’ international expansion gets a leg up with Abbot Point deal

This is an all-equity deal at an enterprise value of A$3.98 billion (about ₹21,600 crore), including A$0.8 billion of debt and will increase the promoter’s shareholding in the company by 2.1%, from the existing 65.9%. The acquisition implies an enterprise value of 17x FY25 estimated Ebitda—the same valuation at which it was sold to the promoter group in 2013. This is also similar to Adani Ports’ shares valuations that trade at an enterprise value of 17.1x FY25 estimated Ebitda, as per a Bloomberg consensus.