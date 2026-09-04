Adani Ports’ rising volumes, overseas push to keep growth story intact

So, for the first five months of FY27, total volumes handled have grown by 16% to 234mt, a tad higher than the required15% compound annual growth rate over FY26-31, to reach its target of 1 billion tonnes of cargo handling by FY31. However, logistics remain a weak spot, with rail container volumes declining by about 11% in Q2FY27 to date, following a 19% decline in Q1. The company could well be pivoting towards more profitable segments as the share of logistics in Ebitda was only 3.3% in Q1 despite an 11% revenue contribution. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.