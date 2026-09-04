Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s business update for August reflects strong momentum with cargo handled across its ports growing by 19% year-on-year to 50 million tonnes (mt). With this, growth in the first two months of the September quarter (Q2FY27) now exceeds 18%, up from 14.5% in Q1FY27. Given the relatively healthy volumes despite the disruption caused by the West Asia war, growth may pick up further in the seasonally strong second half.
Adani Ports’ rising volumes, overseas push to keep growth story intact
SummaryGrowth may pick up further in the seasonally strong second half, given the relatively healthy volumes despite disruptions caused by the West Asia war.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s business update for August reflects strong momentum with cargo handled across its ports growing by 19% year-on-year to 50 million tonnes (mt). With this, growth in the first two months of the September quarter (Q2FY27) now exceeds 18%, up from 14.5% in Q1FY27. Given the relatively healthy volumes despite the disruption caused by the West Asia war, growth may pick up further in the seasonally strong second half.
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