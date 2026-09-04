Adani Ports’ rising volumes, overseas push to keep growth story intact

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s business update for August reflects strong momentum with cargo handled across its ports growing by 19% year-on-year to 50 million tonnes (mt). With this, growth in the first two months of the September quarter (Q2FY27) now exceeds 18%, up from 14.5% in Q1FY27. Given the relatively healthy volumes despite the disruption caused by the West Asia war, growth may pick up further in the seasonally strong second half.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s business update for August reflects strong momentum with cargo handled across its ports growing by 19% year-on-year to 50 million tonnes (mt). With this, growth in the first two months of the September quarter (Q2FY27) now exceeds 18%, up from 14.5% in Q1FY27. Given the relatively healthy volumes despite the disruption caused by the West Asia war, growth may pick up further in the seasonally strong second half.
However, these numbers include the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) in Australia, which Adani Ports acquired in December. “Assuming a quarterly run rate of 10-11mt for NQXT, as seen in the past, volumes for August (excluding NQXT) work out to 46mt, up about 10.5% on-year (versus 7% on-year estimated for July), potentially indicating improvement in underlying volume growth,” noted JM Financial Institutional Securities. Q1FY27 volumes, excluding NQXT, had grown by 6.2%.
So, for the first five months of FY27, total volumes handled have grown by 16% to 234mt, a tad higher than the required15% compound annual growth rate over FY26-31, to reach its target of 1 billion tonnes of cargo handling by FY31. However, logistics remain a weak spot, with rail container volumes declining by about 11% in Q2FY27 to date, following a 19% decline in Q1. The company could well be pivoting towards more profitable segments as the share of logistics in Ebitda was only 3.3% in Q1 despite an 11% revenue contribution. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
Strong start to FY27
Notably, Q1FY27 financials were strong. Consolidated Ebitda rose by 19% on-year to ₹6,540 crore. This should help the company exceed its FY27 Ebitda guidance of ₹25,000-26,000 crore, given that the Q1 growth rate is significantly higher than the 14% required to meet the upper end of FY27 guidance. The company has also increased its focus on the international market, which accounted for 17% of total volumes in Q1, up from 6% a year ago. While volumes at Haifa port, Israel, dropped by 24% due to the West Asia war, total international volumes tripled with the consolidation of NQXT and ramp-up of Colombo port, which started in April 2025.
It also incorporated a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia on 31 August, which could be a precursor to an acquisition in the region. “We are studying a lot of assets around the world because it's high time for us to plan the Adani Ports' next step in terms of expansion,” the management had stated during the Q1 earnings call.
Adani Ports’ shares are up about 15% so far in 2026, and trade at an enterprise value of 17.1 times FY27 estimated Ebitda, according to Bloomberg. Strong operational capabilities, an expansion strategy, and underlying market demand should support the company’s growth trajectory.
“Adani Ports benefits from first mover advantage, scale, wide geographical presence, a high level of efficiency, and well-entrenched customer relationships in India’s port sector,” noted JP Morgan India in its Q1 results review, placing an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock. However, among the risks to the rating and target price, the brokerage firm includes: an unexpected increase in related-party transactions and outstanding balances; and idiosyncratic risks related to adverse regulatory and legal news flow on Adani Group and promoter entities.