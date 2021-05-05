Adani Ports stock falls after muted Q4 results, unexciting FY22 guidance

Further, Adani Ports’ guidance for financial year 2022 (FY22) is disappointing said an analyst requesting anonymity. “The run rate for FY22 guidance is the same as seen in the second half of FY21 (H2FY21). H1FY21 volumes were anyway weak." In its outlook for FY22, the company said it expects volumes to be in the range of 310-320 million tonnes (mt) (including 10 mt of Gangavaram port from Q4FY22). In FY21, Adani Ports cargo volume stood at 247 mt, representing a year-on-year increase of 11%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}