Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) gained 3% in Wednesday morning trade, leading the gains in the Nifty50 index.

The stock gained after the company impressed the Street with better than expected financial performance for the June quarter.

Importantly, the company indicated at stabilisation of the business volumes, providing reprieve for investors. “There has been a steady increase in cargo throughput across ports from July 2020. During the month of July 2020, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 18.30 MMT (million metric tonnes), a growth of 6% on year-on-year basis and 31% over June 2020. This trend gives us confidence that worst is behind us and going forward cargo volume in FY21 is expected to stabilize," Adani Ports said in a statement.

Moreover, the company withstood the demand deceleration in the June quarter better. Total revenue dropped 18% in the June quarter, slower than 27% fall in port volumes. The 21-23% fall in revenues and operating earnings at the ports business is slower than the fall in business volumes.

Encouragingly, operating profit margins at the ports business was largely stable at 70% notwithstanding the steep fall in business volumes. Better cargo mix and cost rationalization measures helped the company defend profit margins. “Port Ebitda margins stood at a healthy 69.5% vs. 70.5% YoY benefitting from renegotiation of operating contracts, strategy of diversifying cargo mix and price hike," analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a note. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

With the company realigning costs, the incremental improvement in business volumes can positively aid Adani Ports’ profit margins and operating earnings.

While pent-up demand may be aiding recovery in business volumes, the management believes the recent up-tick in electricity and steel production can help sustain the recovery in the bulk cargo (coal) segment.

Even so, sustainability of the recovery remains crucial. With the business environment still evolving, the company sought more time to provide annual volume guidance. “Management did not provide any volume guidance for FY21 and would wait for another quarter to assess the situation, although the management believed that the worst is behind," add analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

