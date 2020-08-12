Adani Ports and SEZ’s volume stabilization commentary reassures investors

Importantly, the company indicated at stabilisation of the business volumes, providing reprieve for investors. “There has been a steady increase in cargo throughput across ports from July 2020. During the month of July 2020, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 18.30 MMT (million metric tonnes), a growth of 6% on year-on-year basis and 31% over June 2020. This trend gives us confidence that worst is behind us and going forward cargo volume in FY21 is expected to stabilize," Adani Ports said in a statement.