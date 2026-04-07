How transshipment shielded Adani Ports from war headwinds in March

Analysts optimistic

As of now, JM Financial estimates the war’s impact on port traffic is likely to last for the current quarter, Q1FY27. It has therefore reduced its FY27 Ebitda estimate by 7% while leaving the FY28 estimate largely unchanged. It has cut the target price of Adani Ports stock from ₹1,800 to ₹1,725, citing the 10-year G-sec yield rising from 6.7% to 7%. But two points are worth noting here. One, rising bond yields make equities less attractive in general, so this is not specific to Adani Ports stock. Two, even after cutting the target price, there is still about 25% upside from the current price.