Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has fallen by about 10% to ₹1,376 since the West Asia conflict began on 27 February. The fall would have been steeper if not for the company’s business updates highlighting that it had clocked 11% year-on-year growth in cargo volumes to 46 million tonnes (MT) in March. Riding on the strong showing in March, FY26 volume growth came in at 11% to 501 MT, slightly lower than management’s guidance of 505-515 MT.
How transshipment shielded Adani Ports from war headwinds in March
SummaryWhile West Asia tensions cloud the near-term outlook, a hidden shift in global cargo routes has kept the port giant’s growth engine humming so far.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd stock has fallen by about 10% to ₹1,376 since the West Asia conflict began on 27 February. The fall would have been steeper if not for the company’s business updates highlighting that it had clocked 11% year-on-year growth in cargo volumes to 46 million tonnes (MT) in March. Riding on the strong showing in March, FY26 volume growth came in at 11% to 501 MT, slightly lower than management’s guidance of 505-515 MT.
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