Adani Ports’ upside surprise hinges on meeting its ambitious port volume target
Summary
Adani essentially remains a bet on domestic ports and the ability to expand rapidly.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd’s stock trades at almost twice the price-to-earnings multiple of its Chinese counterparts, based on FY27 estimates. But this has not deterred brokers from making positive recommendations on the stock.
