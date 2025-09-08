Adani Power’s pivot to hydro signals a strategically positive shift
The 570 MW Bhutan project may be modest in size, but it marks Adani Power’s first step into hydro and aligns with its broader push toward 5,000 MW of clean capacity.
Shares of Adani Power Ltd rose 5% to ₹640 apiece on Monday after the company announced a joint venture (JV) with Bhutan’s state-owned utility Druk Green Power Corp. to build a 570 MW hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan. Adani will hold a 49% stake in the JV, which will see an initial investment of ₹6,000 crore. Since its holding is below 50%, the JV’s financials will not be consolidated line by line but would reflect in Adani’s net profit as share in JV.