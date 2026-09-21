Adani Total Gas: Why investor preference for the stock is intriguing

ATGL's key advantage over its CGD peers is its wider, relatively underpenetrated geographical footprint. It is present in 53 geographies (19 through joint ventures with Indian Oil Corp.) in 125 districts. In comparison, IGL serves across 12 geographical areas covering 32 districts. MGL has the smallest geographical footprint, serving 8 areas - Mumbai & Greater Mumbai, adjoining areas of Mumbai and Raigad district besides the other five areas it acquired through acquisitions in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Also, unlike IGL and MGL, which are dominant in metro cities and adjoining areas that are relatively more saturated, ATGL operates across wider, less-penetrated geographical areas.