Adani Total Gas: Why investor preference for the stock is intriguing

While the reason for the sudden jump in volume and price is unclear, ATGL's market capitalization (mcap) of about ₹70,000 crore remains significantly higher than comparable city gas distribution (CGD) peers such as Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), which have market values of almost ₹20,800 crore and ₹10,600 crore, respectively. This compares with ATGL's consolidated net profit of ₹656 crore in FY26, well below IGL's ₹1,390 crore and MGL's ₹850 crore. The same trend is evident in the June quarter (Q1FY27) financials.