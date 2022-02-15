Adani Wilmar’s first quarterly results post listing show promise

The company continues to expand its distribution network through physical and digital means. Ten new Fortune mart stores were successfully launched in 9MFY22. This has increased the total count to 18 stores spread across India. The company hopes to open 100 additional outlets within the next one year. Also, the online portal – Fortune Online is live in 25 cities currently. The business-to-business app for kiranas --Fortune Business -- is expected to be scaled up in a phased manner. Currently, it is live in 16 cities.

