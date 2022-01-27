Adani Wilmar’s IPO valuations seem edible, but is that enough?

In this jittery environment, Adani Wilmar Ltd's initial share sale opens on Thursday. The issue size is ₹3,600 crore and the company has allocated Rs940 crore to anchor investors on 25 January. It helps that the valuations of this fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company appear moderately priced. According to Ventura Securities Ltd, at the upper end of the price band of Rs230, Adani Wilmar’s price-to-earnings ratio multiple works out to 33.7 times based on estimated earnings for FY22. This is lower than many other larger listed FMCG peers, which though may not be fully comparable. In a report on 22 January, Ventura pointed out, shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, and Dabur India Ltd were trading at 63 times, 54.3 times, and 55.4 times, their respective FY22 earnings estimates.