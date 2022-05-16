Investors await the impact of the Adani-Holcim deal

Investors will now have to watch how the competitive intensity shapes up and what the impact will be on pricing. In the last decade, both Ambuja and ACC have lagged peers in terms of capacity addition, thus losing market share in volumes. The 10-year volume compound annual growth rates for Ambuja and ACC are 3% and 2%, respectively, compared to UltraTech Cement’s 9%, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Ambuja and ACC’s combined capacity at March-end was about 67.5 million tonne.