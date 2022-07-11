Adani’s 5G spectrum auction entry worries telecom investors2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 11:39 PM IST
The Street’s concerns over competitive intensity stems from the entry of RIL in the telecom sector in 2015
The news that the Adani Group, will participate in the 5G spectrum auction, has worried telecom investors. The group, which recently ventured into the cement sector, said in a press release on 9 July that if spectrum is won in the auction it will be used to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security at airports and ports and logistics, power generation and manufacturing operations.